Open Governance Token Price Reaches $0.35 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001095 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $116,051.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Open Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00047642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.22 or 0.00829955 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Governance Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Open Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.