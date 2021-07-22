Open Platform (OPEN) Achieves Market Cap of $2.42 Million

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $40,513.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048112 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.51 or 0.00835418 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Open Platform

OPEN is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

