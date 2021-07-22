Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 201 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

PSX opened at $73.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.45. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

