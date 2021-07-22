Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires 700 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,958,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $937,089,000 after purchasing an additional 410,336 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,635,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,653,000 after acquiring an additional 548,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,699,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,254,000 after acquiring an additional 39,427 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $85,052,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,557,000 after acquiring an additional 64,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

OGE stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OGE. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

