Optimal Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 557.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $673.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares in the company, valued at $27,475,081.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total value of $6,646,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,000 shares of company stock worth $54,835,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $648.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $645.78. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $418.02 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 83.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.63.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

