Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,259,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,149 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 11.4% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 54,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $139.20 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.03. The company has a market cap of $340.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.