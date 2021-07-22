Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,600 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 36.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after purchasing an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,186,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,062,000 after acquiring an additional 53,419 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after buying an additional 40,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,373,000 after buying an additional 98,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BRO opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.65.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.16%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.