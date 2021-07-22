Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 14,500 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 17,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 40,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JEF opened at $33.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.11. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JEF shares. TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

