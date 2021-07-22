Optimal Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA during the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQV. Truist raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.84.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $243.03 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.00 and a twelve month high of $254.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 115.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

