Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $743,000 Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 162.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE:WRB opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.50.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.