Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $772,000 Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 13.6% during the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $5,706,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2,222.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 195,121 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,397,000 after buying an additional 186,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $121.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.54. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

