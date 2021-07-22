Optimal Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 108.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Camden National Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 597,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

NYSE SPGI opened at $417.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $395.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $420.62.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

