Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,192 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $254.41 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

