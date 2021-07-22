Optimal Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,200 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Loews by 32.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 44,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 192,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Wallace Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after buying an additional 23,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

NYSE:L opened at $54.11 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $59.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,352.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.