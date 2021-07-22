Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Upgraded to Buy by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.89 and a beta of 1.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Shapiro acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.33 per share, for a total transaction of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 134,969 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 789.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.