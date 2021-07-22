Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) Director Sells C$161,340.00 in Stock

Orca Gold Inc. (CVE:ORG) Director Derek Christopher White sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.54, for a total transaction of C$161,340.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$40,026.30.

ORG stock opened at C$0.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.61. Orca Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.93.

Orca Gold (CVE:ORG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Orca Gold Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orca Gold Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Africa. It principally owns 70% interests in the Block 14 Gold Project covering an area of 2,170 square kilometers located in the Republic of the Sudan. Orca Gold Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

