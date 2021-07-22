O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Sells $506,910.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 831 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $506,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,638,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $609.04. 227,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,334. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $612.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $555.93. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. TheStreet upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.56.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

