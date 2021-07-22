Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.60 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of ORE opened at C$1.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$484.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.81 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 11.83 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.38.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post 0.0805674 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Goodman acquired 28,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,305.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 367,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$356,184.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

