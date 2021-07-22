ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage oncology company. It is focused on developing treatments which address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance. The company’s product candidate consists of ORIC-101 and ORIC-533 which are in clinical stage. ORIC Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, upgraded ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $40.81. The company has a market capitalization of $675.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.89.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,998 shares of company stock worth $200,752.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,802,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $31,498,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 619,999 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 135,976 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

Read More: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.