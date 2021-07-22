Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

