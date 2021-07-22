Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
OTCMKTS ORGN opened at $6.73 on Tuesday. Origin Materials has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $14.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.10.
About Origin Materials
Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.