OriginTrail 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $76.56 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00014481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $276.48 or 0.00856533 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

TRAC is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,950,422 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars.

