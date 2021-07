Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

Shares of ORRF traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.58. 20,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,733. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

