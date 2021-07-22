Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Orthofix Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $1.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 7.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $105.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $38.09 on Monday. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $745.04 million, a PE ratio of 113.15, a PEG ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.