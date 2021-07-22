Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on OR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osisko Gold Royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

NYSE:OR opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.64, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3,299.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,448 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 126.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,098,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.