Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Short Interest Down 28.2% in June

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 274,100 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 381,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

OTTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 18.4% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 12.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Otter Tail has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $51.19.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

