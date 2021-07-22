Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.16

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 6471 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outokumpu Oyj currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Outokumpu Oyj alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; semi-finished stainless steel long products; stainless steel wire rods, drawn wire, bars, and rebars; welded stainless steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, and bent profiles for load-bearing structures; suction roll shell blanks; blancs and discs; and customized press plates and ready-to-use plates.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Outokumpu Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outokumpu Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.