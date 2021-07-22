Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wedbush restated a buy rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.14.

Overstock.com stock opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.85.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $659.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,266 shares in the company, valued at $8,626,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $26,066.88. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,090 shares in the company, valued at $98,655.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $1,223,528 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Overstock.com by 99.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,077,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 143.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 16,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Overstock.com by 36.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 137,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 37,074 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Overstock.com by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

