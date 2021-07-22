Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

PKI has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reiterated a na rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.64.

PKI stock opened at C$39.15 on Monday. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$32.18 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Parkland will post 2.5239334 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

