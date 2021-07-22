Particl Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4,042.00 (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Particl has a market cap of $15.27 million and approximately $4,042.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00004168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00249928 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,406,367 coins and its circulating supply is 11,381,709 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Particl is particl.io . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Buying and Selling Particl

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

