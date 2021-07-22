Patientory Price Tops $0.0145 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Patientory has a market cap of $1.01 million and $2,838.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patientory coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Patientory has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00047781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $266.89 or 0.00830638 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Patientory Coin Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

