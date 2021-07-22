Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 15,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,726. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,828 shares of company stock worth $205,144. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

