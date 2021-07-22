Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Sells $10,187,619.59 in Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) CFO Efrain Rivera sold 90,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.43, for a total transaction of $10,187,619.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,368.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Efrain Rivera also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paychex alerts:

On Friday, July 9th, Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of Paychex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.38 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.99.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Paychex in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.35.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.