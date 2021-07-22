Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader Sells 578 Shares

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Robert L. Schrader sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $65,123.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 86,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,748,433.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $111.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.38 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

