PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get PaySign alerts:

Shares of PAYS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,625. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17. PaySign has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $134.59 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.55.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PaySign by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 369,735 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in PaySign by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 108,920 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PaySign by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after buying an additional 76,426 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in PaySign in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC boosted its stake in PaySign by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 67,668 shares in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.