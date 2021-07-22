PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.35% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. PBF Energy has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.