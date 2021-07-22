PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $55.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.29, but opened at $38.62. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. PDC Energy shares last traded at $38.92, with a volume of 544 shares.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. On average, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

