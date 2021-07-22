PDT Partners LLC Increases Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 72.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 407.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 116,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 93,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 41,313 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 609.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 163,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNR. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $17.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.11. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

