PDT Partners LLC Invests $238,000 in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter worth $134,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pactiv Evergreen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Jack King purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,134 shares of company stock worth $393,310. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PTVE opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.17%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.