PDT Partners LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 47,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELVT. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Elevate Credit by 46.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $127.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.72. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $89.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.62 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 34.11% and a net margin of 9.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 198,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $709,773.12. Also, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $30,004.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,207,189 shares of company stock worth $4,219,765 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Elevate Credit Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.