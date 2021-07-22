PDT Partners LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $66.00.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $538.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.15 million. Genesco had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

