PDT Partners LLC Makes New $225,000 Investment in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,455,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at about $667,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 382,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $58.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.55. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $66.00.
In related news, Director Kathleen Mason sold 460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,932 shares in the company, valued at $2,709,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 960 shares of company stock worth $54,173 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Genesco from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
