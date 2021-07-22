PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,596 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Airgain as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Airgain by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airgain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Airgain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70. Airgain, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. Equities research analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

