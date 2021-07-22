PDT Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

DFS opened at $125.55 on Thursday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $127.65. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.24. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

