PDT Partners LLC Sells 8,822 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 61.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,822 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Camden National by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Camden National by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Camden National by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Camden National by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Camden National stock opened at $45.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $677.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Camden National Co. has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $49.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.15.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. Camden National had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Camden National’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

