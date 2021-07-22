PDT Partners LLC Takes Position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSRM. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 48.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSRM opened at $15.79 on Thursday. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $366.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

