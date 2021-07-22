Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Pegasystems reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.17. The company had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of -257.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $100.69 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $128,027.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,042.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,337 shares of company stock worth $1,178,006 in the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,303,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,016,000 after purchasing an additional 59,619 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after purchasing an additional 528,008 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,211,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pegasystems (PEGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.