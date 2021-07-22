Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 287.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,074 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,944 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. 51.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.19 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

