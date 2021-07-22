Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 295,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $5,120,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 549,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after buying an additional 294,004 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

