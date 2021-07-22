Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $411,000 Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $253,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $447,000.

Shares of AVEM opened at $67.36 on Thursday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.00 and a 1-year high of $70.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.52.

