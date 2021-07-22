Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,403 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 189.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,144 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,780 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $277.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $196.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.46. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $293.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.66.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.