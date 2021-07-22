Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,992 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after acquiring an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,723,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD opened at $89.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.76. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.